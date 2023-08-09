Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Insider Activity

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $140.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

