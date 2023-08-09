Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $235.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average of $211.62.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.