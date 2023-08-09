Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $155.80. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,124 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,597 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

