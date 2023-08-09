Bailard Inc. Invests $256,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.13. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $210,067.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,233,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,838,314.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $210,067.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,233,679 shares in the company, valued at $52,838,314.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $275,600.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,171,817.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,432 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

