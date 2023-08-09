M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. KBC Group NV lifted its position in M&T Bank by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

