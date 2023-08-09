Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 29,415 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.