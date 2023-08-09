Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $17,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

