Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after buying an additional 464,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

LYB stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

