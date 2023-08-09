Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

NYSE CRK opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

