Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 500 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LIT stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

