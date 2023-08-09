VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.60, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,796 shares of company stock worth $10,245,205. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $203.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day moving average is $213.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

