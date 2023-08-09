Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 8,680 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 227,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 639,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 153,048 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,144,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after buying an additional 818,868 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,882,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,106,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GOOS opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

