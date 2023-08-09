Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King began coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $281.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

