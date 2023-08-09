Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $439.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

