Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $171,000 Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of REMX stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.