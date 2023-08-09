Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $220.57 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

