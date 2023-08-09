Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Waters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Waters by 103.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Waters by 1,719.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Waters by 6.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.60.

Waters Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $296.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.22. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

