Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.79 and a 200 day moving average of $286.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.24 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

