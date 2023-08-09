Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $448,595.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,069 shares in the company, valued at $64,798,289.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total transaction of $2,008,750.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,379,026.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $448,595.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,703 shares of company stock worth $41,525,315. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $529.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.94. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.