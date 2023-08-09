Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 431,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 95.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 117.5% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 443,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 239,491 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

CNC stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

