Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $36.28.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.