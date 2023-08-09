Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,135 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,120,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $142.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average is $146.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.