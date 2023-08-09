Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.71.

SBA Communications stock opened at $223.04 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

