Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

