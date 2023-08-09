Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lennar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

