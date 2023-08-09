Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 537,980 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,325 shares of company stock worth $1,591,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

