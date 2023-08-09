WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $60,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.