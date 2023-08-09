Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WTW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $197.30 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

