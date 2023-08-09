Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

