Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 10,366 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 172.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.