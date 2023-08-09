9,193 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Twilio by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,442,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,333,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Twilio Stock Down 5.2 %

Twilio stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.