Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,418 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $185.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day moving average of $178.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

