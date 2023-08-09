Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 3,739 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

