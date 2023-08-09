Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $438.17 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.22 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.21 and a 200-day moving average of $494.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

