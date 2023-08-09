Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $171.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

