DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $70,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,298,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

