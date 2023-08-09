Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $347,790,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

