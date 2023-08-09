Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $212.50 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

