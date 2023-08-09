Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 5,831 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

