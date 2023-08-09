Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,896 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.03.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

