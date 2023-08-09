Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,393,000 after purchasing an additional 609,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.