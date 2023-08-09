ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.