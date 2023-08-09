Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $601,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WBD opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

