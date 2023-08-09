WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNOV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,820,106 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $174,603.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,285,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,567.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 5,820,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $174,603.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,285,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 7,586,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $227,586.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,871,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,153.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,479,313 shares of company stock valued at $456,739 in the last ninety days.

UNOV opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

