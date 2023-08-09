Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 6,540 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.