WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $73,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS BNOV opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

