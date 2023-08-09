WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $72,000 Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

