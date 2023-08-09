Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $347.16 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.35 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

