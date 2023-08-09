Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,159 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $1,555,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79,414 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $220.52 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

