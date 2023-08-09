2,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

KRE opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.